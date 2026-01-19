Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 (ANI): Narayanan Thirupathy, Tamil Nadu BJP National Chief Spokesperson, on Monday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over his remarks on the Sahitya Akademi Awards, terming the politicisation of the literary body "wrong" and "unfair."

Speaking to ANI, Thirupathy said that there is a memorandum of understanding between the central government and the academies, including the Sahitya Academy, and the process of restructuring will begin soon.

"Politicising the Sahitya Academy is wrong. There is a major restructuring underway in that field, and there is a memorandum of understanding between the central government and these academies, such as the Sahitya Academy. The process will begin very soon, and the Sahitya Academy Awards will be announced. CM is trying to accuse and say that no, I am going to do this, I am going to do that, is wrong, it is unfair. I can only say that either he is very innocent, not knowing anything about what is happening in the country, or he is very arrogant," Thirupathy told ANI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced the institution of a national literary award, Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu, in response to the Union Government's delay in announcing this year's Sahitya Akademi Awards. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Chennai International Book Fair, Stalin said the award would recognise and honour outstanding literary works in Indian languages.

Stalin also praised Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq, winner of the International Booker Prize, who was present at the event. Mushtaq commended the "Dravidian Model" to promote reading.

In a post on X, Stalin said, "National-level awards on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government! Literature knows no boundaries; it is the bridges that connect us--exemplifying this, I participated in the closing ceremony of the Chennai International Book Fair and released translation books. Due to the Union Government's political interference and short-sightedness, this year's #SahityaAkademi award remains unannounced. As an apt response to this, henceforth, the Tamil Nadu Government itself will annually present the 'Semmozhi Literary Award' to the finest literary works published in Indian languages! In addition to highlighting the progressive critical perspective unique to Dravidianism, my thanks to the writer Thiru Banu Mushtaq, winner of the #InternationalBookerPrize, who also commended our #DravidianModel government's efforts to promote reading as a policy practice!" (ANI)

