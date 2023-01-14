Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 14 (ANI): Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh, who participated in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Saturday said politics is driven by ideology and it cannot continue solely on elections.

"We have received an enthusiastic welcome from people in Punjab too. It is a fight of ideologies and it will go on for a long. Elections will come. We will win or lose, ups and downs will continue. Politics cannot continue solely on elections. Ideology is important too," Ramesh told ANI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandh-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladowal in Punjab on Saturday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "We have taken responsibility to fight every challenge, save the country from difficulties and change today for a better tomorrow."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there.

The yatra is currently in the Punjab leg.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is presently in Haryana.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. (ANI)

