Ghaziabad, Oct 31 (PTI) The Ghaziabad authorities on Saturday raided polluting units and construction material shops near the Arya Nagar trisection and Banthla railway crossing, an official said.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said eight units and building material stores were penalised for causing pollution.

He said shop owners had dumped sand on the roadside, which was making the air dusty.

Pandey said Rs 60,000 were taken in fine from the violators on the spot.

The surprise inspection was conducted by a team including officials from the pollution control board, electricity department and Loni civic body.

