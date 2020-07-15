Puducherry, July 15 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday made out a strong case that the Centre should ease the COVID-19 lockdown curbs and allow resumption of tourism activities in the Union Territory to boost the revenue.

Addressing reporters here through video mode, the chief Minister said he would write a letter to the Ministry of Tourism seeking its nod to revive tourism related activities in Puducherry.

"Foreigners and domestic tourists should be facilitated to visit Puducherry so that the revenue to the State Exchequer would go up and employment opportunities would also be revived," he noted.

Narayanasamy said already a delegation of merchants had apprised him of their current difficulties and hardships with the business activities having suffered a setback.

"While the lives of the people should be protected it is also equally important to ensure flow of revenue to the government.

Already we were facing a piquant situation with the Centre showing no response to approve of our budget proposals submitted for the fiscal 2020-2021," he pointed out.

Observing that Tourism held the key for economic revival of Puducherry, the CM said already neighbouring Tamil Nadu had relaxed restrictions.

"I would write to the Union Tourism Minister to give us green signal to go ahead with our programmes to revive tourism, attract foreign and domestic tourists and facilitate the revival of economic activities here," he said.

On various measures to tackle COVID-19, Narayanasamy said the government would soon procure more equipment including RT-PCR equipment, masks, ventilators and medicines needed for the treatment of COVID-19 stricken patients admitted to the hospitals.

"We would soon increase the coverage of people by raising the tests from present 600 to 1000," he added.

The ICMR had recommended augmenting the number of screenings of patients.

The Chief Minister said the territorial government was on its guard and would expand its testing facilities particularly in rural areas.

Facilities in rural health centres in places like Villianoor and Karikalambakkam here would be increased to rise to any exigency.

He appealed to the people to adhere to the safety norms and cooperate with the government to bid farewell to the infection at the earliest.

He lauded the "tireless and dedicated" work by the doctors, nurses and volunteers of the ASHA unit and also the role played by the Police and other departments in keeping Puducherry out of bounds for the pandemic.

