Puducherry, Jan 24 (PTI): Union Territory of Puducherry registered 1,130 new cases of coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Monday and pushed the overall tally to 1,53,343.

A press release from Director of Health G.Sriramulu said the new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,585 samples and these cases were spread over Puducherry (906), Karaikal (167), Mahe (17) and Yanam (40).

Sriramulu said the active cases were 15,652 which comprised 185 patients in hospitals while remaining 15,467 patients were in home isolation.

He said two more persons died of the infection taking the toll to 1,908.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health tested 21,33,997 samples and found 17,96,137 samples negative. The test positivity rate was 43,71 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.24 per cent and 88.55 per cent respectively. The Department of Health has administered 15,22,003 doses so far and they comprised 9,17,394 first doses, 5.99,328 second and 5,281 booster doses.

