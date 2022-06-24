Puducherry, Jun 24 (PTI) The Union Territory of Puducherry registered 42 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall tally to 1,66,209, a senior health official said on Friday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the 42 new cases emerged after examination of 1,628 samples in the last 24 hours in the UT.

He said there were 182 active cases with two patients admitted in hospital and the remaining 180 patients recovering in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 28 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,64,065.

He said there was no fresh fatality on the day and death toll remained unchanged at 1,962.

The test positivity rate was 2.58 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.71 per cent, respectively.

The health department has so far administered 17,34,252 doses that comprised 9,70,560 first doses, 7,34,203 second doses and 29,489 booster doses, the Director said.

