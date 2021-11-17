Puducherry, Nov 17 (PTI) Puducherry registered 25 fresh cases of coronavirus during last 24 hours, raising the overall caseload to 1,28,520.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,425 samples were spread over Puducherry 15, Karaikal 7, Yanam one and Mahe two.

One more person succumbed to the infection in Puducherry taking the toll to 1,867,

Director of Health Department, G Sriramulu said the active cases were 317 and they comprised 92 patients in hospitals and the remaining 225 in home isolation.

The department of Health has tested so far 19.55 lakh samples and it was found that 16.54 lakh out of them were negative.

Twenty-seven patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,26,336.

The test positivity rate was 1.03 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.30 percent, respectively.

The Department has administered so far 11,65,059 doses which comprised 7,34,895 first doses and remaining 4,30,164 were second doses.

