Puducherry, Sep 4 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a marginal dip in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 42 people testing positive, a senior official of Department of Health said on Sunday.

The union territory on Saturday reported 47 cases.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 42 cases surfaced after examination of 651 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

While Puducherry region alone reported 36 fresh cases, Karaikal had four and Yanam - two. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not record any new case.

The overall caseload was 1,73,023, the Director said.

Sriramulu said the active cases were 265 which comprised 10 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 255 in home quarantine.

He said 55 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,789.

There was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The death toll remained at 1,969.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far tested 23,82,403 samples and found 20,18,415 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 6.45 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.71 per cent, respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 20,93,413 doses which comprised 9,89,535 first doses, 8,19,050 second doses and 2,84,828 booster doses, the Director said.

