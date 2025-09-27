Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Forest Protection Force in Poonch, in collaboration with the district administration, conducted a plantation drive under the nationwide Seva Parv program on Saturday, aimed at promoting an environmentally friendly approach and community participation.

Assistant Director of the Forest Protection Force, Masood Ahmed, said, "We, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, have carried out plantation activities in this park. This week, we are engaging in planting at multiple locations. Our team is also visiting various institutions and conducting cleanliness drives throughout the area. We have planted numerous new plants today. Additionally, other groups, including school children, have joined us in this plantation effort..."

Assistant Commissioner of Revenue, Mohd Sayeed, added, "This program is part of Seva Parv, promoting the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative. The Forest Protection Force (FPF) organised a plantation drive in a municipal park. The core message is that we serve the people in all ways, and the plantation effort emphasises an environmentally friendly approach."

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Seva Parv aims to bring together communities, institutions, and individuals in a collective movement of service (sewa), creativity, and cultural pride.

The Ministry of Culture is celebrating Seva Parv 2025 from September 17 to October 2 as a nationwide festival of service, creativity, and cultural pride. As part of the continuing celebrations on September 22, vibrant art workshops and artistic programmes were organised at key heritage and cultural institutions across Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, under the theme "Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang."

Earlier, the Ministry of Education hosted a two-day Kala Utsav in Poonch, where children from across the district participated in 12 different art categories and demonstrated their talents. The event saw enthusiastic participation from schools, with students competing in various arts, including visual and performing arts, such as clay modelling and painting, as well as music and dance.

While young children in Poonch showcased their creativity, the national stage also saw recognition of artistic excellence. In New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu graced the award ceremony of the 64th National Exhibition of Art as the chief guest on Wednesday, presenting awards to 20 outstanding artists for their contributions to the visual arts, according to the Ministry of Culture. (ANI)

