Poonch/Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) An armyman was killed and two others injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

During area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, a mine blast took place, in which an Agniveer jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries, they said.

Also Read | Is Narendra Modi Government Providing Free Laptops to Students Under 'One Student One Laptop' Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

The injured, one of whom is an JCO, have been shifted to a military hospital and are stable, they added.

“GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati brigade, following a mine blast,” White Knight Corps said on X.

Also Read | PM Modi in Maldives: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accorded Ceremonial Welcome, Guard of Honour at Republic Square in Male (See Pics and Video).

“We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” it said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)