Poonch/Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) Police on Thursday attached a land parcel belonging to a proclaimed offender in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The six-kanal land belonging to Mohd Bashir in Bagyal Dara village of Haveli tehsil was attached in accordance with the directions of a court, they said.

Bashir was involved in a case registered at Poonch police station under provisions of the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance. He absconded to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender, they further said.

Despite sustained efforts to apprehend him, Bashir continued to evade arrest, prompting the court to order the attachment of his property, they added.

The police, in coordination with revenue authorities, executed the attachment.

The action underscores the police's firm commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that absconders and proclaimed offenders are brought to justice. Efforts to trace and apprehend Bashir are ongoing, the officials said.

