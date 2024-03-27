Poonch/Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) An explosion occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district late on Tuesday night but there was no report of any injury, officials said.

The blast was reported in a lane adjacent to a religious place in the vicinity of the district hospital in Poonch town around 11.15 pm, causing panic among the locals, they said.

Police and army personnel along with forensic experts rushed to the scene to investigate the nature of the blast, officials said, adding preliminary probe suggests that the blast occurred after suspected terrorists hurled a Chinese grenade.

They said the whole area has been cordoned off and senior officers are on the spot.

