New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The portal for participating in the Delhi Development Authority's land pooling policy for 104 villages is open till December 24, the government informed Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lower House, also said that the "policy and its regulations were notified on 11.10.2018 and 24.10.2018 respectively", according to a statement issued by the ministry.

"The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed that the portal for participation in the Land Policy for 104 villages in Zone- L, N, K-I, P-I & P-II is open till 24.12.2021," he said.

Kishore shared data on the current status of registration in connection with the policy, the statement said.

A total of 6,649 applications have been received across various zones, with registered land spanning 6,936.6 hectares, as per the data shared by the minister.

Maximum number of applicants has been received in the N zone category -- 3,546, with registered land area spanning 3,372.8 hectares, according to the data shared.

As per the prescribed eligibility criteria, a minimum of 70 per cent contiguous pooled land of the developable area within the sector, free of encumbrances is required to make the sector eligible for development, Kishore added.

Further, DDA has informed that no land acquisition process has been initiated so far, he said in the written reply.

"DDA has informed that for greater participation, regular outreach programs are held with landowners and stakeholders to make them aware of the policy and its benefits. There is no proposal to amend either the land policy or its regulations," he said.

