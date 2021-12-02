Chandigarh, December 2: In a tragic incident, a man lost his life after a speeding truck rammed the motor-bike he was riding in Punjab's Ludhiana on Wednesday. Another man, his fellow rider, also sustained injuries in the road accident. According to reports, the duo was rushed to the hospital by the passersby where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The accused tractor driver fled the spot after the accident. Haryana Road Accident: One Dead After His Car Hits Divider in Gurugram.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Harpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, were riding of the bike and were on their way to Ayali from Dasmesh Nagar when the accident took place. A speeding truck rammed their bike near Ayali Chowk. The duo sustained injuries in the accident. Both of them were rushed to Mahal Hospital, where Harpreet, who was driving the bike, succumbed to his injuries. Haryana Road Accident: Six Dead, Four Injured As Two Cars Collide in Kaithal.

The driver of the tractor that allegedly hit the duo's bike fled the spot after the accident. Mandeep reportedly filed a complaint with the police in the matter. A case has been registered at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police station in Ludhiana against the accused driver.

