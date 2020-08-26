Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI)Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,39,532 with the addition of 1,854 new cases, while the death toll crossed the 7,500-mark on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 1,854 new cases, the number could have been the highest-ever in a single-day in Mumbai, but the civic body clarified that the figure was due to Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) portal update following a "glitch".

According to the BMC, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 1,39,532 with 1,854 new infections, while the death toll increased to 7,502 after 28 more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, due to a glitch in the ICMR website, the civic body had reported 587 cases, the lowest in more than 100 days, and the data was reconciled on Wednesday.

On May 22, Mumbai had recorded 1,751 new cases, the highest single-day count before Wednesday's updated tally.

The civic body said the number of recoveredpatients in the city increased to 1,12,7403 after 776 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the BMC, the citys recovery rate of COVID-19 patients stood at 81 per cent.

It said the city has 18,977 active COVID-19 cases.

