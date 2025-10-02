Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 2 (ANI): The portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be ceremoniously closed for the winter season on October 23 this year, the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said.

The Committee told ANI that the portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter on November 25, at 2:56 PM this year.

Also Read | Mauganj Shocker: Woman Beats Father-in-Law to Death After He Objects to Her Durga Puja Dance in Front of Villagers in Madhya Pradesh.

The date for the ceremonial closure of the Badrinath and the Kedarnath Dhams was decided on Vijayadashami.

A grand religious ceremony was held in the afternoon at the Badrinath temple premises to determine the closure date. During the event, the Dharmadhikari and Vedic scholars finalised the date based on Panchang calculations, in the presence of officials from the BKTC.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs: Tata Consultancy Services Offers Severance Packages up to Two Years' Pay Amid Workforce Restructuring; Check Details.

The Rawal of Badrinath Dham then formally announced the closure date of the temple.

The ceremonial turban (Pagdi) for Bhandar Seva for the upcoming 2026 pilgrimage season is also presented on the occasion.

As per a press release, on the same day, the schedule for the traditional Panch Pujas, which take place before the closure, will also be finalised. Additionally, the auspicious time (muhurat) for the departure of Shri Uddhav Ji and Shri Kuber Ji to Pandukeshwar, and for the Adi Guru Shankaracharya's Gaddi and Vishnu's vehicle, Shri Garud Ji, to proceed to their winter seat at the Narsingh Temple, Jyotirmath, will be decided.

On this occasion, simultaneously, at the Panch Kedar winter seat, the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath (Rudraprayag), the date for the closure of the second Kedar - Shri Madmaheshwar Ji's portals will be decided. Similarly, at Shri Markateshwar Temple, Makkumath (Rudraprayag), the date for the closure of the third Kedar - Shri Tungnath Ji's portals will also be determined.

Badrinath, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Kedarnath temple is also one of the Char Dham sites in Northern India, located on the bank of the Mandakini River at an altitude of 3584 meters above sea level. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)