Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): A rescue operation is underway after a portion of a building collapsed in the Madanpura area of Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer VN Sangale told ANI, "The building collapsed at around 1 pm and four fire engines immediately reached the spot...Some people have been injured and have been taken to the hospital...Rescue operation is underway..."

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': Bill Gates and Will Smith To Make Special Appearances; Smriti Irani's Show Tackles Maternal Health and Relationship Lessons With Star-Studded Virtual Cameos.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)