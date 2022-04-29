New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Several people from West Bengal, who lost their family members allegedly in the post-poll violence last year, took out a candle light tribute march from Patiala House Court to Tilak Marg here on Friday, demanding justice.

A demonstration was also staged at India Gate, where the families raised slogans, “Save West Bengal” and “We want President's Rule in Bengal”.

Speaking to PTI, one of the family members of a victim, Biswajit Sarkar said his brother was “murdered brutally” on the day election results were declared in the state.

“I don't know whether even we will remain alive after we go back to West Bengal after this protest. My brother was only 35 years old. He was killed just because he was a BJP worker. President's Rule should be imposed in West Bengal,” Sarkar alleged.

Sumitra Mandal, a resident of West Bengal's Shyamnagar said her mother-in-law was "murdered" on May 2 last year, the day the Assembly election results were declared.

“They killed my mother-in-law... She was beaten up with sticks by Trinamool Congress workers right outside our house,” Mandal alleged.

Large scale violence was reported in the state after the election results were declared. Those cases were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Calcutta High Court in August.

Another West Bengal resident, Bisheshwari Bagchi claimed that her brother-in-law was killed.

She said, “I have come here from West Bengal to seek justice for my family. My brother-in-law was murdered after the election results were declared.”

Advocate Kabir Shankar Bose, who organised the candle light march in the national capital, said they demand President's Rule in West Bengal.

“We are raising our voice for the families of the victims and we demand President's Rule... The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. We want the Bengal government to stop the violence and let people live in harmony,” Bose said.

A delegation of 10 lawyers from West Bengal met President Ram Nath Kovind earlier in the day and handed him a memorandum, demanding justice for the families of the victims.

