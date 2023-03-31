Cuttack, Mar 31 (PTI) A collection of four commemorative postage stamps was unveiled by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, honouring noted personalities of Odisha.

The 'Legends of Odisha' series of stamps was launched on the eve of Utkal Divas at a programme at the Ravenshaw University campus, honouring writer Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra, Odissi maestro Kelucharan Mohapatra, music director Akshaya Kumar Mohanty, and actor Parbati Ghose.

Family members of these noted personalities were also honored at the programme on Thursday.

Pradhan said Odisha would henceforth receive the recognition it deserves, and would make a significant impact on the national stage.

