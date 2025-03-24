Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): As the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completed 8 years at the helm of the state, posters were put up in Lucknow on Monday highlighting the 'achievements' of the government.

Yogi Adityanath became the UP CM in 2017 after BJP -- which went to the polls without a CM face -- chose the five-time MP from Gorakhpur to lead the government, which received an unprecedented mandate, winning 312 out of 403 seats.

BJP returned to power in the state in the 2022 assembly polls, winning 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh, and its allies in the state also registered impressive performance. This made him the first CM in Uttar Pradesh's history to win two consecutive terms.

After becoming the CM of the state in 2017, he kept 36 ministries under his direct control, including Home, Economics and Statistics, Sainik Welfare, Home Guard, Personnel and appointment, as well as Civil Defence.

He continues to hold 33 ministries including the crucial portfolios of Home, Civil Aviation, Law and Order, Mining, and Religious Affairs.

Born on June 5, 1972, in a village in Uttarakhand, he was named Ajay Singh Bisht by his parents. He left home to join the movement for the construction of Ram Temple and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

He commenced his political journey in 1998, becoming the youngest MP from Gorakhpur.

Before being sworn in as UP chief minister in 2017, he was Gorakhpur MP for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017.

Earlier on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials regarding law and order and upcoming festivals in the state.

During the meeting, CM Yogi stated that all the upcoming festivals in the state should be celebrated peacefully and that no work should be done against tradition. He further stated that a three-day 'Janpadiya Vikas Utsav' should be celebrated in all the districts on the completion of eight years of the UP government.

Furthermore, he emphasised on the verification of tempo, e-rickshaw drivers and tenants. He said that overloading should stop at zero points and officials of the Transport Department should also be included in the task force formed in the districts. Police foot patrolling should be increased and PRV 112 should remain active. (ANI)

