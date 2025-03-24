Kolkata, March 24: Several stocks are expected to be in focus in Monday’s trading session. Godrej Properties (NSE: GodrejProp), NCC (NSE: NCC), UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBANK), NMDC (NSE: NMDC) and L&T (NSE: LT) are the stocks to buy or sell on March 24 following key developments in their businesses, according to a CNBCTV18 report. This comes after Nifty 50 soared to a six-week high due to a stupendous rally throughout the week, rising 0.7 percent on March 21 and 4.26 percent for the week (the biggest weekly gain since the first week of February 2021).

Experts believe that the 23,400-23,500 range is expected to be an immediate resistance zone, as a decisive close above it could open doors to 23,800, the key hurdle (February swing low). However, in the event of consolidation, the 23,100-23,000 range is likely to act as the support zone, as a fall below this level could bring bears into action. As we enter a new week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, March 24. Indian Stock Markets See Biggest Weekly Gain in 4 Years, Nifty and Sensex Surge Over 4%.

Godrej Properties (NSE: GodrejProp) has acquired 10 acres of land in Bengaluru for residential development, with an estimated revenue potential of INR 2,500 crore. This move strengthens its presence in the city’s growing real estate market. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Winning Streak for 5th Day, Wrap Up Week With 4% Gain.

NCC (NSE: NCC) has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) for a INR 1,480.34 crore project from Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation, which is expected to boost its order book and revenue outlook.

UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBank) has launched a INR 2,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), setting the issue price at INR 34.27 per share. The pricing reflects a 9.19% discount to Friday’s closing price and a 5% discount to the floor price, which could impact short-term stock movement.

NMDC (NSE: NMDC) has resumed normal operations at all projects after federations of unions asked members to fully resume duties. The workers had earlier adopted a work-to-rule approach over wage settlement issues, leading to slowed operations.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) (NSE: LT) announced the elevation of Subramanian Sarma as Deputy MD & President from April 2. Additionally, the company’s board has approved long-term borrowings of up to INR 12,000 crore, signaling potential expansion and investment plans.

With these significant corporate actions, these stocks are likely to attract market attention on Monday, influencing investor sentiment and trading strategies.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

