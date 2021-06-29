New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The government has permitted imports of potatoes from Bhutan without licence till June 2022, a move which would help boost domestic supply of the kitchen staple.

The imports were earlier allowed without licence only up to January 31, 2021.

"Import of potatoes... is allowed from Bhutan without license upto June 30, 2022," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

Potato imports otherwise fall in the restricted category, which means that an importer requires a licence from the DGFT for the inbound shipments.

India imported potatoes worth just Rs 24.17 lakh in 2020-21 as against Rs 10.97 lakh in 2019-20.

