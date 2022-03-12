New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday said that the company has paid Rs 887 crore to the government as an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

According to a press release, the Maharatna company said, "This is in addition to Rs 333 crore and Rs 370 crore paid as first and second interim dividend respectively to the Government of India."

The interim dividend RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) was presented to Union Power Minister R K Singh by Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC, in the presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Power, Alok Kumar and other senior officials.

The press release read, "The third interim dividend @ 60% i.e. Rs. 6 per equity share of face value Rs. 10 each was declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 11 February 2022. With this, PFC has so far paid interim dividends amounting to Rs. 2,838 crore to its shareholders @107.5% i.e. Rs. 10.75 per equity share of the face value of Rs.10 each for the financial year 2021-22, which is the highest ever dividend paid by PFC." (ANI)

