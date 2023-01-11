Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 11 (ANI): Asserting that India is the 'Mother of Democracy', Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that the power of the Parliament to amend the Constitution is not subject to any other authority, but the "life-line" the democracy.

"The essence of democracy lies in the prevalence of the mandate of the people and securing their welfare. The power of the Parliament to amend the Constitution and deal with legislation is not subject to any other authority. This is the lifeline of a democracy. I am sure this will engage your thoughtful consideration," Vice President said addressing the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur.

"In a democratic society, 'the basic' of any 'basic structure' has to be the supremacy of mandate of people. Thus, the primacy and sovereignty of Parliament and legislature is inviolable," Dhankar said.

He further said that the Judiciary cannot legislate in as much Legislature cannot script a judicial verdict.

"Democracy sustains and blossoms when the Legislature, the Judiciary and the Executive act in tandem and togetherness to fructify constitutional goals and realise aspirations of the people. Judiciary cannot legislate in as much Legislature cannot script a judicial verdict," he said.

He also said that Parliamentary sovereignty cannot be permitted to be diluted or compromised by the Executive or the Judiciary and public posturing or "one-upmanship" that is being frequently witnessed in this matter is not "wholesome".

All constitutional institutions the Judiciary, the Executive and the legislature are required to confine to their respective domains and conform to the highest standard of propriety and decorum, Dhankar added.

Expressing concerns over the increasing instances of disruptions in Parliament and Legislatures, Vice President urged the representatives to be conscious of the expectations and aspirations of the people.

Underscoring the historic importance of India's assumption of the leadership of G-20, Dhankhar urged the presiding officers to focus on their positive role during this historic moment.

"We have given New Mantra for sustainable development and inclusive prosperity of the world, "One Earth, One Family, One Future" in line with our civilizational ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". Need of the hour is to work together towards realizing India's rightful position in global community," he added. (ANI)

