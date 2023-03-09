New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday held a meeting with United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo with focus on forging stronger linkages between both the countries in the skilling sector, according to officials.

Pradhan informed that both the leaders agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms for making the Indian skill ecosystem more vibrant as well as for building workforce of the future.

"Skills and competencies have become more important than degrees in today's times. The minister informed that both discussed ways to create lifelong learning opportunities of a large scale and deepen our collaborations in 3S—Skilling, Start-ups and SMEs," said an official statement by the Ministry of Education.

"Both agreed that the size of India's workforce on one hand, and the size of opportunities in critical and emerging technologies in US on the other, can be aligned for mutual benefit to both our countries," it added.

Raimondo's trip to India comes on the heels of last month's successful special negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in New Delhi, which was attended by senior officials of the US Department of Commerce.

During her visit, the US India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

