Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): In yet another letter to the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) leaders, former Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, urged the INDIA alliance parties in Maharashtra to conclude seat sharing ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ambedkar expressed concern over the delays in seat sharing in the Mahav Vikas Aghadi due to differences between the parties.

"I understand there is a lack of concurrence between the Congress and SS (UBT) on at least 10 seats, and between INC, SS (UBT) and NCP (SP) on at least 5 seats, which are the prime reasons why the MVA is taking time to finalise the seat-sharing formula," Ambedkar stated in the letter.

Ambedkar in the letter claimed that he spoke to AICC Maharashtra incharge Ramesh Chennithala but could not reach any conclusion as the Congress was yet to complete negotiations with the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena which was adamant on contesting at least 18 seats, which the undivided Shiv Sena had won with the BJP.

"Understanding the concern raised by Chennithala ji, I proposed that Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and Congress should sit together and have a discussion on all those seats which the Congress has in mind and demanded in the MVA," he stated.

The VBA leader further appealed to the Congress to reach out to him as soon as possible to decide on seat sharing in Maharashtra to 'topple the BJP-RSS'.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that talks are underway with Prakash Ambedkar and he is soon going to join the INDIA alliance.

"Prakash Ambedkar is with us. On behalf of India Alliance, Prakash will invite Ambedkar to join Rahul Gandhi's visit. Talks are going on with Prakash Ambedkar. Our senior leaders will take a decision on this, if there is no discord between us," Wadettiwar said while speaking to media on Tuesday.

Significantly, in the 2019 General Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the United Shiv Sena secured victory in 18 out of the 48 seats, while the Indian National Congress managed to win only one seat. The AIMIM and VBA, in a collaborative effort, contested 49 seats but were successful in winning just one seat. (ANI)

