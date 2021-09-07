Amritsar, Sep 7 (PTI) The 'Prakash Purab' (enshrinement day) of Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated Tuesday by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

As per the Sikh tradition, an ‘akhand path' was held at the Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib, the historical shrine where the fifth Guru Arjan Dev had compiled the Guru Granth Sahib in 1604.

Also Read | Nipah Virus Scare in Karnataka: Districts Bordering Kerala on High Alert.

Giani Jagtar Singh, the head granthi of Golden Temple, congratulated the Sikh world on the occasion.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur also congratulated the Guru Nanak's devoted Sangat on the first 'Prakash Purab' and appealed to them to follow the teachings of Gurbani.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Lucknow on September 10, 11 to Hold Meetings With Election Committee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)