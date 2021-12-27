New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh indulged in a war of words on Twitter over the suspension of 12 opposition MPs as latter said that the onus is on the Centre to ensure that Parliament functions smoothly.

Joshi reminded Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh that his party men indulged in hooliganism during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Joshi even went ahead and shared a video of the monsoon session of the Parliament when the proceedings were disrupted by the Opposition members on Twitter and said, "As people's representatives, it is the duty of Parliamentarians to respect the Chair and behave in a manner worthy of their standing. However, Jairam Ramesh, your colleagues chose disruption over debate. It was unfortunate as the whole country witnessed their sheer hooliganism".

Jairam Ramesh slammed the Joshi for releasing the video on microblogging site and questioned the presence of Delhi police personnel in the lobbies that day, as only Rajya Sabha security personnel are allowed to maintain security within the house chambers and lobbies.

Hitting out at Joshi for releasing the video of the monsoon session of the Parliament, Ramesh said, "Illegal release of CCTV footage shouldn't be allowed. Only Rajya Sabha Security personnel be allowed to maintain security within House chambers/lobbies".

Joshi said, "You must not lose your way while pleasing RaGa (Rahul Gandhi). Do tell him about respect being commanded and not demanded."

Responding to Joshi, Ramesh made a scathing attack on the leadership, "Further, you must not lose your way spreading lies to please NaMo (Narendra Modi), who himself is the Jagadguru of Jhoot!"

Pointing "if the government is accommodative, then Opposition is responsive" and recalled late Arun Jaitley's statement, "Do I also need to remind you of what your leader late Arun Jaitley had said--defending disruption as a legitimate instrument of parliamentary strategy?

Ramesh also shared the letter of Leader of Opposition written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on the issue.

The series of Twitter barbs came in the backdrop after the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said he was ready to express "regret" on behalf of the 12 suspended MPs and accused the government of not being ready to resolve the stalemate over the suspension.

He also alleged that the government wanted to push bills through without discussion.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had said at the conclusion of the winter session that the House functioned much below its potential. (ANI)

