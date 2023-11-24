New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): BJP leaders have condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi made during a rally in Rajasthan and with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demanding an apology from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Rahul Gandhi is most irresponsible and speaks very low-level language. He has once again shown that he can stoop to any level. I strongly condemn the remarks of Rahul Gandhi. Congress President should apologise on behalf of the party," Joshi.

Also Read | Deepfake Menace: Centre Gives 7-Day Deadline to Social Media Platforms to Address Deepfakes; Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says Govt Will Take Action of 100% Against Violation of IT Rules.

He was asked about Election Commission's notice to Rahul Gandhi over his 'panauti' remarks.

Joshi said PM Modi has done "exemplary work" and is the "most popular" leader in the recent history of India.

Also Read | Rajouri Encounter Martyr: Mortal Remains of Captain MV Pranjal, Who Died Fighting Terrorists, to Arrive in Bengaluru Today.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Rahul Gandhi and said he seems to have forgotten political courtesies.

"He should give the answer. During the model code of conduct, there should be some courtesy towards senior positions such as PM. Has Rahul Gandhi forgotten even the general courtesy? What happened to him? He is in Indian politics because he's the son of a former Prime Minister, a grandson and great-grandson of former PMs. The country knows his capability. The one who belongs to a generation (of politicians) and claims to do politics, would he speak such inappropriate words for PM? It's disheartening," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Barmer, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the Narendra Modi stadium was the reason behind India's World Cup final loss.

"Our guys were playing well, they would have won the World Cup. But 'panauti' made us lose. The TV guys won't tell you this but people know," Rahul said.

The BJP complained to the Election Commission and it has issued notice to Rahul Gandhi over his remarks.

Kharge said that the issue of Rahul Gandhi's remarks was being hyped in view of the upcoming elections.

"The ECI can send the notice. There is no issue with it. This whole remark issue has been reiterated and hyped up in the face of the elections. We will respond to their notice," he said on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)