New Delhi, Aug 16: The medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee is much better and stable, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed on Sunday.

He said that the vital parameters of the former President, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for the brain clot on August 10, following which his health status had worsened, are stable and he is responding to the treatment.

"Yesterday, I had visited my Father In Hospital. With God's grace & all your good wishes, he is much better & stable than D preceding days! All his vital parameters are stable & he is responding to treatment! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You," Abhijit tweeted.

On August 10, the former President had also informed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee had tweeted.

