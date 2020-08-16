Firozabad, August 16: At least one person died and two others were injured after the bus they were travelling in caught fire. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Sunday morning. The bus, a double-decker passenger vehicle, met the accident after it hit the divider. The bus was carrying 72 people who were travelling to Gujarat from Bihar. UP Accident: 3 Migrant Workers Dead, 12 Injured in Mahoba After DCM Vehicle Carrying Them Overturns on Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway.

"Fire erupted at the bus after it collided with divider. There were 72 people inside the vehicle. Of them, one died, two others were injured and rest are safe," a police officer told news agency ANI. Pictures from the accident spot showed flames billowing from the vehicle. Fire officials reached the spot and doused the blaze. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 24 Migrant Workers Killed, Several Injured After Two Trucks Collide in Auraiya.

Double-Decker Passenger Bus Catches Fire in Firozabad:

उत्तर प्रदेश:फिरोजाबाद में आज सुबह बिहार से गुजरात जा रही एक डबल डेकर बस में आग लगने से 1 की मौत, 2 घायल। ग्रामीण फिरोजाबाद के पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बताया, "बस के डिवाइडर से टकराने के बाद उसमें आग लग गई, बस में कुल 72 लोग सवार थे। 1 की मौत हो गई, 2 घायल हैं, बाकी लोग सुरक्षित हैं।" pic.twitter.com/UFp7jQ9ZOI — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 16, 2020

The bus was completely burnt by the fire. The identities of deceased and injured persons were not immediately known. It remains unclear how the bus hit the divider and if the driver was drunk. Further details were awaited.

