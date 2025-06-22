Vaishali (Bihar) [India], June 22 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and the Congress, accusing them of failing to bring meaningful change to the state over decades.

Addressing a 'Bihar Badlav Rally' in Vaishali, Kishor said, "For 40-45 years you voted for Congress, then you voted for Lalu Yadav for 15 years. For the last 20 years, Nitish Kumar has been the CM... But the life of the people of Vaishali has not been changed...If you vote as I will tell you, then proper arrangements for your children's education and employment will be made here in Vaishali itself..."

Criticising what he described as opportunistic voting patterns, Kishor asked the crowd, "In Vaishali and Hajipur...in the whole of Bihar, many people voted for Modi ji and the BJP out of greed for 5kg of grains. They are stealing 1kg of rice, and people are receiving only 4kg, right or wrong?"

He also condemned communal narratives in politics, saying, "People voted in the name of Hindu-Muslim...Hindus said first Ram Temple should be built in Ayodhya, but you did not get Indira Awas, school-colleges, no factories were installed in Hajipur, Vaishali, but Ram Temple was built with the help of your votes."

Earlier, at a rally in Samastipur, Kishor promised a livelihood opportunity for all within a year of forming the government.

"This is going to be the last Diwali and Chhath of misery in Bihar. After Chhath, when the people's rule is established, the streets and drains may or may not be built, schools and hospitals may not improve, and all the members of your family who have gone out to work, as well as the children who are currently unemployed, may or may not get government jobs. However, within a year, the arrangements for a livelihood of Rs 10,000-12,000 will definitely be made for everyone in Bihar," he said.

Jan Suraaj Party is set to contest in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, which are expected later this year. However, no official dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). (ANI)

