Indore, January 10: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived in Indore on Tuesday to attend the valedictory session of the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received President Murmu at the Indore airport. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore.

President Droupadi Murmu Arrives at Indore airport:

The convention was inaugurated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also released a commemorative postal stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' > The PM also inaugurated the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle'.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Greetings and Images: Share Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate NRI Day.

The theme of this PBD Convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention. Prior to her valedictory address, President Murmu will confer Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards.

On the sideline of the Convention, Suriname President Chandrikaprasad Santokhi and Gyyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will call on the President. Chandrikapersad Santokhi is the special guest of honour at the Convention.

