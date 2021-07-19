Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday felicitated those selected for performing the downsized Hajj pilgrimage this year and asked them to pray for lasting peace, prosperity and wellbeing of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The annual pilgrimage has kicked off in Saudi Arabia with only a few thousand people to gather on the plain of Arafat on Monday for the start of the five-day-long rituals.

"This year the ongoing Covid again delayed the hope of millions of Muslims across the world for Hajj pilgrimage, a once in a lifetime event for many of our brethren living across the globe.

"Keeping in view the global pandemic situation and the imminent third wave, the government of KSA again chose to limit the number of pilgrims to be allowed for the holy pilgrimage," the member of Parliament from Srinagar said.

The NC president requested the pilgrims to remember Kashmir and Kashmiris in their prayers.

"Few lucky compatriots from J&K who will be performing the Hajj this year should also pray for the people of J&K as they are well aware of the tribulations faced by us back home," he said.

He said Muslims perform the Hajj with the aim of cleansing their souls and revisiting their relationship with the Almighty.

