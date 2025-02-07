Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Fire that broke out in the Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra on Friday morning has been brought under control, an official said.

As many as 20-22 tents were burnt in this fire incident, however, no injury or loss of live was reported in the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma, stated that the fire started from ISKCON tent and simultaneously it brought several tents under it.

"The fire has been brought under control. It began from ISKCON and then other tents also caught fire. There has been no loss of lives or burn injuries... 20-22 tents are burnt," CFO Pramod Sharma told ANI.

A police official said that the reason behind the fire is being investigated.

SP city Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said, "The fire has been brought under control. There has been no loss of lives. The reason behind the fire is under investigation."

Earlier today, the fire broke out in Sector 18 of the Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra in Prayagraj, prompting a swift response from firefighters.

This incident comes on the heels of another fire that occurred last week, where 15 tents in an open area in Prayagraj caught fire. The incident happened in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the fire was quickly brought under control. The tents were later found to be unauthorised.

"We got information about a fire in 15 tents under the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area, today. Taking immediate action, the fire was brought under control and doused," UP Fire Department official Pramod Sharma said.

Previous incidents at the Maha Kumbh include a fire caused by an explosion of cooking gas cylinders, as well as a tragic stampede that resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries on January 29.

Uttar Pradesh government announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

Mahakumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Mahakumbh are February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

