Mumbai, February 7: Business tycoon Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, left nearly a third of his residual assets - amounting to INR 500 crore - to a mystery man. Ratan Tata has named Mohini Mohan Dutta, a Jamshedpur-based entrepreneur with a little-known connection to the Tata family, in his will.

According to The Economic Times, while Mohini Mohan Dutta is named in Tata’s will as an inheritor of his fortune, the assets will only be distributed after undergoing probate and High Court certification, which could take at least six months. Shantanu Naidu, Millennial Friend of Late Ratan Tata, Begins New Innings With Tata Motors, Shares Pic With Tata Nano in Emotional LinkedIn Post.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta?

Dutta, the co-owner of Stallion, which later merged with Tata Services, had an 80% stake in the company prior to the merger. He first met Ratan Tata at the Dealers Hostel in Jamshedpur when he was 24. Dutta has long maintained close ties with the Tata family, citing Tata’s support in his early years.

Mohini Mohan Dutta was also an invitee to Tata's birth anniversary celebrations in December 2024, attended by only close associates and family. Dutta’s daughter had a significant career with the Tata Group, working at Taj Hotels and Tata Trusts from 2015 until 2024. Ratan Tata Featured in Republic Day Parade 2025: Jharkhand Tableau Includes Bust of Late Industrialist To Pay Tributes to Him (See Photos and Videos).

Ratan Tata will also distribute wealth among several beneficiaries, including his brother, half-sisters, household staff, and his executive assistant, Shantanu Naidu. Tata ensured unlimited care for his pet dog Tito and transferred his stakes in Tata Sons to the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust. His assets included a beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-storey house in Juhu, fixed deposits worth INR 350 crore, and a stake in Tata Sons.

