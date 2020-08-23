New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A prayer meeting was held in the memory of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi, who passed away earlier this month, at the party headquarters here on Sunday.

Tyagi died on August 12 following a heart attack. He was 52.

Tyagi suffered the heart attack soon after participating in a television debate from his residence in Sector 16 of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad and fell unconscious.

Congress's communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala, Jharkhand in-charge R P N Singh, party secretaries Pranav Jha and Ashish Dua, national media coordinator Mohammad Khan, communication secretary Vineet Punia and spokespersons Pawan Khera and Ragini Nayak were present on the occasion, among others.

