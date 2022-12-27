Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that precautionary and preventive measures will be taken up and implemented in a phased manner to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic without affecting the economy.

Talking to reporters in Suvarna Soudha on Monday, he said the state cabinet has discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and decided to discuss with Technical Advisory Committee members to create awareness among the people, ramp the booster dose, tests for ILI & SARI cases, mandatory wearing masks inside and in public and implement other preventive steps in a phased manner.

On being asked about any separate guidelines for the New Year celebrations, he said that there will be certain rules this year as well.

"Just like the previous years, this year also there will be certain restrictions. In the wake of the rise in Covid cases, some more points will be added to the existing guidelines. However, precautionary measures will be implemented in stages without affecting the daily activities of citizens and the economy," Bommai said.

Commenting on the Belagavi session, the Karnataka CM said that the issue of the North Karnataka region has been pending for a long time.

"The government wants the ongoing Belagavi session to be fruitful and meaningful. Issues pertaining to the North Karnataka region must be discussed for a long time. The Opposition parties are going to discuss many issues and the government is ready to debate or discuss anything," he said.

The Karnataka CM said that he is leaving for New Delhi this evening as the discussion on several issues has been incomplete.

"BJP National President J.P Nadda has called a meeting again in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several party leaders will attend. All issues including preparation for the coming Assembly polls, Cabinet expansion, and filling up of vacant ministers posts, will come up for discussion," he said.

He said that after the meeting, he would return to Belagavi and attend the Legislature session tomorrow. (ANI)

