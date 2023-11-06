Tiruvannamalai, November 6: Income Tax raids continued for the fourth consecutive day in the premises linked to Tamil Nadu, Public Works and Highways Department Minister EV Velu at Tiruvannamalai.

The search operations were conducted at locations allegedly linked to the Minister.

Earlier, four locations in Karur district were searched by the IT Department in connection with an alleged case of tax evasion.

Earlier, the search operations were conducted at the residence of Padma, sister of late DMK leader Vasugi Murugesan, businessman Suresh's office in Gandhipuram area and also at his residence in KVP Nagar. IT Raids in Tamil Nadu: Income Tax Department Searches Multiple Locations in Karur Allegedly Linked to DMK Leader Vasugi Murugesan’s Sister and PWD Minister EV Velu

IT Raids Premises Linked To Tamil Nadu Minister:

#WATCH | Income Tax raid continues for the fourth consecutive day in the premises linked to Public Works and Highways Department Minister EV Velu at Tiruvannamalai. pic.twitter.com/mcplyyPmbU — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

As per the sources, the I-T officers also conducted searches at EV Velu's son Kamban's residence in Thiruvannamalai. Kamban currently serves as the Director of Arunai Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvannamalai.

The raids at Kamban's residence have been underway since Friday night, as per the sources. IT Raids in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: Income Tax Department Seizes Rs 32 Crore Cash, Bullion Worth Rs 28 Crore.

IT raids were also conducted across various locations in Tamil Nadu related to contractors and suppliers of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in relation to providing equipment. Last week raids were conducted at around 10 places in Chennai, including raids at India Private Limited and Radha Engineering Works Private Limited.