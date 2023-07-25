Dras (Ladakh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The preparations for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas commenced on Tuesday at Dras in Ladakh as the nation is commemorating the triumph of India in the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan.

On the occasion, final touches are being given to the war memorial.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present for the event as the chief guest and will arrive on Wednesday morning. He will also pay homage to the jawans who laid down their lives for the nation.

Meanwhile, today at Lamochen View Point a briefing will be conducted which will showcase an audio and visual narration of the battles which highlight the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army soldiers.

After the orientation of dignitaries to the battleground from Lamochan View Point, ‘VIJAY BHOJ’ comprising of cultural programme and ‘Barakhana’ will be organised at Sando Rear.

An army band will also perform and present patriotic songs. It will be followed by local cultural artists participating with full vigour showcasing their rich ethnicity through their traditional dances delighting the gathering and proving the commitment of the local populace towards the Indian Army and remembering the braveheart's contributions during Operation Vijay.

On Tuesday, many current and former top Army officers will lay wreaths by giving floral tributes.

The ceremony will be followed by a memorial service and a visit to the Hut of Remembrance which is a museum constructed adjacent to the memorial.

The event will also include the lighting of lamps and a prayer service, which will follow the traditional pipe band and static band display and the Beating Retreat.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to pay tribute to the bravery and valour of the Kargil war Heroes who spearheaded Operation Vijay which culminated in the triumph of the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

