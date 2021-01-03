Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The preparations are underway for the celebrations of Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the first big religious congregation that will be organised amid COVID-19.

According to an official, all the devotees who wish to attend the Magh Mela in Prayagraj will have to compulsorily bring a COVID-19 negative report through the RT-PCR test method.

Magh Mela is an annual festival which is held in the month of Magha (according to the Hindu calendar) near river banks and Hindu temples.

Ajay Shukla who has been deployed for COVID-19 testing told ANI, "We are testing policemen and other officials who will be deployed here. We are also testing the devotees. On Friday, Four constables tested positive and they have been admitted to a hospital."

Devender Sharma, a fire officer who has been assigned duty during Magh Mela said, "I have been deployed here for the duty. I got my coronavirus test done today. If I will test positive, I will be quarantined and if negative, I will do my duty here."

Rajesh Kumar, one of the organisers of Magh Mela said that the administration is helping them in the smooth functioning of Magh Mela.

"The administration is co-operating with us. They are helping in the smooth process here. The devotees have been asked to come with a COVID-19 negative report and if they do not carry the report, they will be tested here and will be allowed entry," he said.

The devotees will take the holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Yamuna, Ganga and mythological Saraswati, on the occasion of Paush Purnima. During the entire month of Magh Mela, the pilgrims stay on the banks of Sangam in tents and take early morning bath and participate in other religious duties. (ANI)

