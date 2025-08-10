Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the District Magistrate and the secretaries of the concerned departments to prepare the assessment of private and public property damaged in the Dharali disaster area within a timeline of seven days.

In this regard, a preliminary report has been submitted by eight concerned departments.

The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary to send this assessment to the Government of India as soon as it is ready. Along with this, the CM has directed to complete the immediate assistance distribution work being given by the government for all the disaster-affected areas of the state, including Dharali, as soon as possible.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami clarified that this assistance amount is being provided to the affected people on an immediate basis, and no kind of negativity should be spread in this regard. The Chief Minister said that the temple of Kalpa Kedar Devta, destroyed in the Dharali disaster, will also be constructed.

The Chief Minister said that the "people of Dharali are our own people, their best displacement will be considered, and no shortage will be made in this regard." The Chief Minister appealed to encourage the government machinery engaged in relief and rescue operations, and he also expected public cooperation in this.

The Chief Minister said that everyone should avoid misleading and negative publicity in this regard.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was reviewing the rescue operation going on in the disaster-affected areas at the Disaster Control Room, IT Park, Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed to work on war footing to make the road to Harshil in the Dharali-Harsil disaster-affected area operational by Tuesday. In this regard, the Public Works Department and the concerned agencies have informed that as soon as the Limchigad Bridge is operational this evening, road connectivity to Harshil will be started within 2 days. All arrangements have been completed for the construction of the road as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister has directed the District Magistrate to make continuous contact and communication with the 108 families who became homeless in the Dharali disaster and to make the best arrangements to provide them with accommodation, food, medicines and essential facilities immediately.

The Chief Minister has directed that a team of geologists from IIT Roorkee, CSRE and other expert agencies should be sent immediately on Monday morning for the channelisation of the Dharali disaster-affected area.

In today's meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the disaster-affected people of Dharali, including the village head, through a virtual medium.

Dharali village head and other villagers expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami for staying with them in Dharali for three days, keeping their morale high, immediately forming a three-tier committee for disaster assessment, immediately starting the process of compensation distribution and effective relief and rescue operations by the administration. (ANI)

