Bhubaneswar, Aug 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the people of the state to give their time for nation building so that a major transformation could be achieved in the next 25 years, leading to the centenary of India's Independence.

Addressing the Independence Day function at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said the country has achieved many milestones in the last 75 years and can now compete with other leading nations.

"As India will celebrate the centenary of its Independence after 25 years, we have to be prepared for the occasion from today. I am optimistic that Odisha will contribute significantly towards nation building. We can bring a major change if we give some time to the country," he said.

Noting that a new era of transformation has already started in Odisha, Patnaik said the state's achievements have been guiding others.

Among the major achievements of the state is turning food surplus from being food deficit, becoming a role model in disaster management and turning into a sports hub, he said.

Stating that education is the priority of his government, Patnaik said the school transformation programme is the state's commitment to providing quality education.

He said that steps are being taken to fill up 70,000 posts in different departments through a regular recruitment process.

Odisha has also worked for the welfare of tribals and empowering them, he said.

After achieving food security, Patnaik said Odisha's next target is nutrition security, for which the 'Millet Mission' programme has been extended to 19 districts.

The government will spend Rs 2,800 crore for millet cultivation, he said.

People of Odisha work with nationalistic essence, going beyond the regional mindset, Patanik said, noting that sponsoring the national hockey teams is part of that spirit.

Besides remembering the freedom fighters and the sacrifices they made for the country, the chief minister also paid tributes to COVID frontline workers who gave their lives fighting the pandemic.

Patnaik also flagged off the Ahimsa Ratha and inaugurated a photo exhibition to mark the 75 years of Independence.

"Our Independence was the victory of every Indian. The victory of truth and non-violence. This victory has shown the way to the world," he said.

