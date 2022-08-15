The political stage in the country is vast and there are many seasoned politicians ruling the space. Amidst all is one name who has done exceptionally well and is racing ahead at a fast pace for his share of glory, he is Sachin Tambe, who has a wide body of work behind him around the political sphere and even social work which has ensured his position amongst the top brass in the countries ruling political party - Bhartiya Janata Party. Sachin Tambe started his journey early in his life as he was always politically inclined and wanted to do his bit by stepping into this humongous battlefield which had the biggest names Indian politics has ever seen.

Sachin recalls how during his educative years, participating in various agitations and events which were socially and politically inclined attracted him, and he was a part of almost all taking place around him. He has always been a swayamsevak from the RSS since his childhood and that instilled the fuel in him to go ahead and conquer this fierce space with confidence. Right after completing his graduation in political science from K. J. Somaiya College in Kopargaon, he established Kranti Yuvak Mandal Organization which looked after various social activities in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

He was associated with ABVP during his early days, even winning the University representative election in 2003. The fire to excel in his area of work had him participate in various agitations and push various programmes that proved to be beneficial for many students. He was drawn towards Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha at a later stage from where he steadily rose in ranks, coming close to the party's heavy weights which earned him a good reputation, even getting him the responsibility to promote the party during loksabha elections, parliament, zilla parishad, and local elections of societies.

His steady rise in the party's cadre got him a position as the district Vice-President of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 2006 after which he got nominated as General Secretary of BJYM in 2009. During his stint as a GS, Sachin worked at grassroot levels, appointing mandals, and looking after voter awareness project, voter registration project as well as running all party programmes smoothly which was well appreciated by the party's top bosses, earning him the position of State Secretary, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Maharashtra State. Sachin says that he is grateful to the party for honouring him with such a position of responsibility and is diligently working towards getting the party's position on a much higher level with his constant endeavours.