Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked PWD officials to make a detailed action plan for the implementation of the announcements made in the state Budget and said the repair of roads is a priority.

At a review meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD), the CM said announcements of Rs 8,860 crore have been made in the Budget for the department.

The department should present a roadmap so that the work could be completed in a time-bound manner, the CM asked the officials, according to a statement.

Gehlot said the repair of roads is a priority and the officials should not compromise with quality.

Three major road projects have been allotted for each district, he said.

Rupees 1,200 crore will be spent for the repair of main roads in city areas and Rs 1,200 crore for two-laning of 1,000-km state highways, he said.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary (PWD) Rajesh Yadav said the announcements made in the previous state Budgets from 2019-20 will be completed by September-end.

