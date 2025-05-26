Itanagar, May 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Monday underscored the need to preserve tribal culture and local history in tandem with community development efforts.

She made the statement during a visit to Tezu in Lohit district, where she reviewed the progress of different projects, including the district museum, a new community centre, and residential quarters for field-level child welfare officers.

Pul emphasised that cultural preservation must be integrated with infrastructural and social development.

She commended District Research Officer (DRO) Rondo and his team for their dedication, following a briefing on the museum's challenges and developmental needs, an official statement said.

She also inspected the under-construction residential quarters for the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), built under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.

Pul expressed satisfaction with the project's progress and noted that adequate housing for officers is essential to delivering child and maternal welfare services effectively.

The minister's visit included a stop at the upcoming community convention centre. She praised the initiative, describing it as a valuable addition that would serve as a hub for cultural, social, and administrative gatherings.

She concluded her visit by reiterating the government's commitment to holistic development across rural and semi-urban areas of the state, blending cultural heritage preservation with modern service delivery and infrastructure growth.

