Itanagar, Jul 4 (PTI) Underscoring the urgent need to preserve indigenous languages and cultural identity, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said that loss of language often leads to the erosion of rituals, traditions, and cultural identity.

The deputy chief minister made the remarks while chairing a comprehensive district development meeting in Namsai district.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the finalisation of an action plan to introduce the Tai Khamti language as a third language in all government and private schools as well as in Buddha Viharas across the district, an official statement said.

The language will be taught from the primary to secondary level, beginning August 16, it said.

Mein directed the deputy commissioner to ensure that the policy is strictly implemented across private institutions as well.

To support the initiative, the Tai Khamti Heritage & Literary Society (TKHLS) has been asked to print the books for the primary level and conduct training sessions for teachers in the local language.

The meeting also resolved to observe ‘Nadi Utsav' on July 8, during which fish fingerlings will be released into rivers and streams to help replenish freshwater species and support ecological balance.

In a major push for environmental consciousness, the district will launch the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign across government institutions, residential areas, public spaces, villages, and roadways, aiming to encourage large-scale tree plantation.

Reinforcing the importance of cleanliness, one village in each constituency will be adopted as a model under the ‘Cleanliest Village' initiative, promoting best practices in sanitation, waste management, and community hygiene.

Concerned over the growing drug menace, Mein also called for stringent preventive and corrective measures.

The administration will work in close coordination with community-based organisations (CBOs), and flying squads will be deployed to crack down on illegal hunting and fishing, especially during the night, to bolster wildlife protection and biodiversity conservation, the meeting resolved.

The meeting further reviewed the progress of the Borbeel Lake Restoration Project, with an emphasis on the timely implementation and long-term sustainability of the project.

