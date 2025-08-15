New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed grief over the passing of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, recalling his long and dedicated public service.

In her condolence message, the President said, "Saddened by the demise of the Governor of Nagaland, Shri La Ganesan Ji. He also served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha and the Governor of Manipur and West Bengal. During his long public life, he worked for the welfare of the people. His contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu and the country will be remembered. I extend my deep condolences to his family and admirers."

La Ganesan, former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, passed away on Friday at around 6:23 pm at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise, describing him as a "devout nationalist" dedicated to service and nation-building.

In a post shared on social media X, PM Modi wrote, "Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist who dedicated his life to service and nation-building."

PM Modi also praised Ganesan's work to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. "He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture, too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the post further read.

Narayanan Thirupathi, chief spokesperson of the BJP Tamil Nadu, also condoled Ganesan's death, highlighting his contributions to the party and Tamil culture.

In a post on X, Thirupathi said, "Shocked to know that former president of BJP, Tamil Nadu & Honourable Governor of Nagaland L.Ganesan is no more. His contribution to the growth of the party in Tamil Nadu was immense. His role as a full-time member of RSS mattered a lot, and his love for Tamil was admirable. (ANI)

