New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Ram Navami.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens."

"This holy festival is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram. The epic life journey of Bhagwan Shri Ram inspires us to follow the path of truth, dharma and ethics. This festival gives the message to serve humanity with dedication and commitment. This sacred festival motivates people to adopt life values of sacrifice, selfless love and remain committed to one's word," President Murmu said.

"On this holy occasion, let us learn from the ideals of Bhagwan Shri Ram and work together for the well-being of the entire humanity," the President said.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Earlier, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Ksehtra, Champat Rai said that there would be an 'Abhishek' of Ram Lalla on April 6 following which 'Shringar' would be done. Further, he stated that Aarti and 'Chappan Bhog' would be offered at the birth time of Ram Lalla.

Rai said "On 6th April, in the morning, there will be 'Abhishek' of Ram Lalla. Following this, 'Shringar' will be done. Ram Lalla's time of birth is noon on Navami; At that time, 'aarti' will be performed and 'chappan bhog' will be offered..."

Further, he said that at the same time 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla would be performed for four minutes which would be telecasted worldwide by Doordarshan. (ANI)

