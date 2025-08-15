New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): President of India Droupadi Murmu, on the eve of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, extended warm greetings to all Indians in the country and abroad.

According to a release from the President's Secretariat, the President of India, in her message on the eve of Janmashtami, has said, "On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a festival filled with joy and enthusiasm, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad."

She added, "The life and teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna inspire us towards self-development and self-realisation. Bhagwan Shri Krishna enlightened humanity about the attainment of the ultimate truth by following the path of Dharma. This festival inspires us to adopt eternal values embodied by Yogeshwar Shri Krishna. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and make our society and nation stronger".

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami across the state with a series of cultural programmes.

The hotels in the state have been urged to reflect the Janmashatami theme in their premises, similar to how they do during the Christmas festival.

Cultural Advisor to the Chief Minister, Shriram Tiwari, clarified that there are no orders, and hotels can do so voluntarily.

"The Chief Minister's view has been centred on development from heritage, and his first address in the state assembly after becoming the CM was about 'Shree Krishna Pathey'. Therefore, on the occasion of Janmashtami this year, we are providing detailed information about it. Last year too, we organised various initiatives in view of Gita Jayanti," Tiwari told ANI.

He said funds are being provided to over 3200 temples across the state for decoration and other programmes.

"The state culture department, along with Shri Krishna Pathey Trust, Directorate of Culture and Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute, will organise over 150 activities at around 100 prominent places across the state. Over 1,000 artists across India and Madhya Pradesh would participate in it," he said.

Tiwari said Balram Jayanti is on August 14, and activities and exhibitions related to farming and farmers will be held across the state. He stated that no separate order has been issued to celebrate the festival in schools and colleges.

Tiwari said hotels are being encouraged to hold the Dahi-handi event. "Our festivals should be showcased. The participation is voluntary," he said. (ANI)

